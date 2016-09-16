(Der Spiegel corrects to say Reitzle bought Linde shares, not
Praxair shares, paragraph 4)
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Germany's financial markets
regulator BaFin on Friday said it had launched a routine
investigation into whether industrial gases supplier Linde
held back information about the departure of top
executives for too long.
Linde on Tuesday announced the immediate departure of
finance chief Georg Denoke and that Chief Executive Wolfgang
Buechele will not extend his contract beyond April 2017, after
ending talks about a merger with rival Praxair a day
earlier.
Linde's non-executive Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle was cited as
commenting on Praxair and the management changes in the
Wednesday edition of German daily Handelsblatt in an interview
that the newspaper said was conducted immediately after the
supervisory board meeting where the departures were discussed.
German monthly Der Spiegel reported that BaFin was also
looking into the purchase of Linde shares by Reitzle before the
initial merger plans had been announced, without specifying its
source.
A BaFin spokesman said the watchdog was routinely
investigating whether there were suspicious purchases of shares
in connection with the aborted Praxair talks but added that the
probe was not targeted at any particular individuals.
A Linde spokesman said Reitzle's share purchases had been in
accordance with corporate governance and financial markets
regulation.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)