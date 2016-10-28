MUNICH, Germany Oct 28 Germany's Linde
, the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by
sales, said on Friday it had launched a new efficiency programme
following the collapse last month of its merger talks with U.S.
rival Praxair.
The programme, which Linde announced alongside
forecast-beating third-quarter results, is designed to save an
extra 370 million euros ($403 million) a year from 2019, on top
of its existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.
Linde's third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 3
percent to 1.01 billion euros, slightly above the average
forecast of 992 million euros in a Reuters poll, while sales
were flat at 4.41 billion euros, beating the poll average of
4.28 billion.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
