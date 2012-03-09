* Sees growth in 2012 sales, operating profit

* Ups dividend 13.6 percent to 2.50 euros

* FY operating profit 3.210 bln euros vs poll 3.186 bln

* Q4 operating profit 847 mln euros vs poll 823 mln

MUNICH, March 9 Linde, the world No. 2 industrial gases producer, increased its full-year dividend by nearly 14 percent after operating profit grew faster than expected last year, thanks to demand in emerging markets and cost cuts.

The German company said on Friday it would propose to pay a dividend of 2.50 euros ($3.32) per share, an increase of 13.6 percent from 2.20 euros in the previous year.

Linde on Friday reiterated its mid-term forecast to achieve an operating profit of at least 4 billion euros by 2014, compared with last year, when it rose 9.7 percent to a record of 3.21 billion.

"We are well-prepared for a challenging environment," Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle said, adding he continued to expect higher growth in sales and operating profit for 2012.

Linde has been pushing ahead with a multi-year savings programme aimed at slashing 650-800 million euros in costs by the end of 2012. It cut costs by 160 million euros last year, bringing the programme's total savings to 620 million euros.

Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors but the company also supplies gases used to process solar cells, make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States.

Air Liquide, the world No.1 industrial gases group, said on Feb. 17 growth slowed in the final quarter of 2011 due to weakness in electronics and steel markets in western Europe.

Linde said on Friday in the last quarter of the year, its operating profit increased 8.6 percent to 847 million euros, benefiting from its exposure to emerging markets, which contributed around 35 percent to group sales last year.

A Reuters poll had forecast full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted - or operating profit - at 3.186 billion euros, up 8.9 percent from 2.925 billion the year earlier. For the fourth quarter, the average was for 823 million euros.

The forecast was for a dividend of 2.42 euros.

According to StarMine, which weights analysts based on their track record, Linde trades at 15.8 times forecast earnings, a discount to Air Liquide's multiple of 17 but a premium to U.S. rival Air Products' 14.4.