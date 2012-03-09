(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
MUNICH, March 9 Linde, the world
No. 2 industrial gases producer, will pay a 13.6 percent rise in
its full-year dividend after operating profit grew faster than
expected last year, thanks to demand in emerging markets and
cost cuts.
It said on Friday it would propose to pay a dividend of 2.50
euros per share, an increase of 13.6 percent from 2.20 euros in
the previous year.
It said operating profit in 2011 rose 9.7 percent to 3.210
billion euros ($4.26 billion) while in the last quarter of the
year, it increased 8.6 percent to 847 million euros.
A Reuters poll had forecast full-year earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted
-- or operating profit -- at 3.186 billion euros, up 8.9 percent
from 2.925 billion the year-earlier. For the fourth quarter, the
average was for 823 million euros.
The forecast was for a dividend of 2.42 euros.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)