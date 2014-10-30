* Linde Q3, 2014 outlook hit by impairment charges
* Medium-term targets dropped on weaker economic outlook
* Shares fall more than 6 percent in early trading
(Recasts, adds analyst notes)
By Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 The new boss of German gases
group Linde cut the company's full-year and
medium-term profit targets on Thursday, blaming a faltering
global economy and sending Linde's shares down sharply.
The industrial gases group cut its 2014 earnings outlook,
saying it now expected its core profit to come in flat. It also
dumped its medium-term profit targets and said it expected an
operating profit of 4.5-4.7 billion euros and a reported return
on capital employed (ROCE) of 11-12 percent in 2017.
Linde, which makes gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and
hydrogen used by the engineering and auto industries, had
originally set itself a 2016 target of achieving a group
operating profit of at least 5 billion euros and a reported ROCE
of around 13 percent.
The company had anticipated it would achieve a moderate
improvement in group operating profit in 2014. It still expects
solid growth in revenue in 2014 after adjusting for exchange
rate effects.
"We have to take account of the fact that economic growth
has been much weaker than we all expected," Chief Executive
Wolfgang Buechele said in a statement.
"In addition, future prospects for global economic trends
have recently dulled," he said.
Linde's shares fell by more than 7 percent in early trading,
and were the biggest fallers in a 0.4 percent higher German
blue-chip DAX index. By 0838 GMT, they had pared losses
to trade down 5.6 percent.
The company's third quarter core profit fell by 2.7 percent,
dented by a 229 million euro ($288 million) impairment charge
related to restructuring at its gas business in China and
faltering business in Brazil.
Analysts interpreted the revised guidance as an attempt by
Buechele to reset expectations radically as he seeks to make his
mark on a company where he took the helm five months ago.
"We think the write-offs are kitchen-sinking for the new CEO
Wolfgang Buechele," Kepler analyst Martin Roediger said in a
note.
Rival Air Liquide last week reported strong sales
growth in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, even
as western Europe manufacturing continued to slow down.
U.S. rival Praxair on Wednesday predicted
fourth-quarter earnings below analyst expectations.
IMPAIRMENTS
Linde's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1 billion
euros, in line with the 1.01 billion euros forecast in an
analyst poll.
Linde said it took an impairment loss of 100 million euros
in China relating to parts of a plant complex in the Chongqing
Chemical Park.
"The impairment was caused by a change to the structural
organisation at this site, which had an impact on both the raw
gas available as feedstock and the purchase volumes of the plant
complex," it said in a statement, without elaborating.
Linde said it took a further 100 million impairment loss in
Brazil due to slowing growth in some countries in South America,
and an 18 million-euro impairment in Vietnam.
Net profit for the quarter was 194 million euros, well below
the 337 million euros achieved in the same period last year.
Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer said: "In our view, the
impairments have to be seen with the background of the CEO
change and therefore we would not over interpret it."
"However due to the impairment, we expect a negative share
price reaction at the beginning of the day," he wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.7938 euro)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Georgina
Prodhan and Jane Merriman)