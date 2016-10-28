* New programme to save 370 mln euros a year from 2019
* Global operations to be streamlined, margin raised
* Shares up 2.7 percent
(Adds CEO comments on restructuring, growth prospects, context
on peers, updates shares)
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Germany, Oct 28 German industrial gases
group Linde announced a further restructuring
programme on Friday, anticipating years of low growth, after
last month's collapse of merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair
.
The strategy, which Linde announced on Friday alongside
forecast-beating quarterly results, is designed to save an extra
370 million euros ($400 million) a year from 2019, on top of an
existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.
Linde said it would reexamine its global footprint, optimise
use of capacity at its smaller engineering arm and may divest
non-core activities while cutting what are likely to be
thousands of jobs.
Outgoing Chief Executive Buechele said Linde needed to
resign itself to low growth and at the same time catch up with
rivals in terms of profitability. "Our shareholders have very
clear expectations," he said.
Shares in Linde jumped to the top of the German blue-chip
index and by 0951 GMT were trading up 2.7 percent.
Wolfgang Buechele said he had done his utmost to get the
merger done but it had not been possible to ensure the
continuing status of Munich, Linde's headquarters. Now it was
time for Linde to help itself, he said.
"The deal didn't work out and so I resolved to get things
under way," he told a news conference, declining to comment on
whether the Praxair talks could be revived.
Both Buechele and finance chief Georg Denoke announced their
departure after the Praxair deal fell through. Denoke left
immediately and Buechele will stay until the end of April.
Linde's quarterly sales were flat, constrained by price
pressure at its U.S. healthcare business as well as weak demand
for plant engineering, but still beat forecasts, as did a 3
percent rise in adjusted operating profit.
Like peers such as Praxair, Air Liquide and Air
Products, Linde is struggling with slower economic
growth that has weakened demand in the manufacturing, metals and
energy sectors, putting pressure on smaller players and leading
to consolidation in the sector.
EXPECTATIONS
Linde's core operating profit margin was flat at 23 percent
in the third quarter. Praxair on Thursday reported a comparable
margin of 33 percent and Air Products a margin of 35
percent. [ ]
Air Liquide had a first-half margin of just 17 percent due
to its far less profitable engineering business and the
integration of lower-margin Airgas.
Linde also plans to reduce its capital expenditure to 11-12
percent of sales in the medium term, from a previous average of
13 percent, while continuing to raise its dividend.
"Today's reporting underpins our very positive (and
contrarian) view on the stock," wrote Baader Bank analyst Markus
Mayer, who rates Linde a "buy".
"Numbers are above expectation, cash flow was again strong
and will remain strong due to the massive capex cut. The
dividend is indicated significantly above consensus expectations
and the significant restructuring plan will cut Linde's fat."
Linde's restructuring costs will total 400 million euros
over 2016 and 2017, meaning it is likely to cut between 3,000
and 4,000 jobs from its global workforce of 65,000, according to
Reuters calculations.
It reiterated its full-year forecast, which foresees both
sales and adjusted operating profit falling as much as 3 percent
or rising as much as 4 percent, adjusted for currency
fluctuations.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Ruth Pitchford)