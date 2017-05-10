MUNICH May 10 German industrial gases group
Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion
merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations
are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told
shareholders on Wednesday.
The planned all-share deal has met unexpectedly strong
opposition from labour representatives, including trade
unionists, and talks to finalise a business combination
agreement are taking longer than had been hoped.
"I would like to emphasise that this merger would create
value - for everyone involved, especially for you the
shareholders," Belloni said in a speech to Linde's annual
general meeting in Munich.
"I can assure you that the planned merger also has great
support in the Linde workforce."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)