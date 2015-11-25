Nov 25 A U.S. District Court on Wednesday denied
specialty pharmacy Linden Care LLC's request for a temporary
restraining order (TRO) against Express Scripts Holding Co
for dropping it from its network earlier this month.
Express Scripts, the largest manager of prescription drug
plans in the United States, severed ties with Linden Care for
dispensing drugs from Horizon Pharma Plc, which has
come under fire for charging high prices.
The pharmacy benefits manager also said that Linden Care did
not fulfill key parts of its pharmacy network agreements.
Linden Care failed to make "a clear showing that it was
entitled to the relief requested" or that "extreme or very
serious damage will result from a denial of preliminary relief,"
the District Court for the Northern District of New York said
in a court filing on Wednesday.
"We are disappointed in this ruling and believe we will
prevail in arbitration proceedings," Marc Wiener, chief
executive of Linden Care said in a statement.
The Woodbury, New-York-based company provides specialty
pharmacy services to the pain management industry.
Express Scripts' move to drop Linden Care came as other big
pharmacy benefit managers evaluated drug dispensaries, after
Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
came under fire for questionable practices at its
partner pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.
Valeant subsequently cut ties with Philidor and said it was
investigating its practices.
