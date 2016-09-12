STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 Private equity firm Nordic Capital plans to list credit management company Lindorff on the Stockholm stock exchange, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Lindorff, which reported revenue of 534 million euros ($600 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 186 million euros last year, is headquartered in Oslo and has 4,100 employees across 13 countries.

Nordic Capital acquired a majority stake in Lindorff in 2014 at an enterprise value of 2.3 billion euros.

Dagens Industri said that an initial public offering could take place before the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Goodman)