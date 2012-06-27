* Q3 EPS $1.47 vs estimates $1.36
* Q3 rev $172.1 mln vs estimates $166.2 mln
* Co's domestic irrigation revenue rises 38 pct
June 27 Agriculture equipment maker Lindsay Corp
reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly net profit that
also beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for its
irrigation equipment in the United States.
Net income rose to $18.8 million, or $1.47 per share, in the
third quarter, from $15.3 million, or $1.20 per share, last
year.
Total revenue for the company -- which competes with Astec
Industries Inc, Cascade Corp and Toro
Co -- increased 12 percent to $172.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.36 per
share, before special items, on revenue of $166.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lindsay's domestic irrigation revenue increased 38 percent
to $105.6 million.
Gross margins climbed to 28.5 percent from 27 percent.
Lindsay's backlog of unshipped orders at May 31 increased
about 3 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about
$715 million, closed at $56.27 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.