LONDON Dec 8 Total plans to restart on Dec. 13 a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit and a visbreaker at its 221,000 barrel per day (bpd) Lindsey refinery in the UK, traders said on Thursday.

The refinery's units were initially expected to return to service in November, traders said.

Total was not immediately available for comment.

Total is looking to sell the 221,000 bpd refinery, Britain's third-largest which began operation in 1968 and employs about 500 people.

Earlier this year, Total said it was in talks with a prospective buyer and hoped to complete the sale of the plant by the end of 2011, after previously saying a deal would be completed by the end of 2010.

A lack of clear and effective policy for UK refiners may be jeopardising their viability, and deterring buyers, the UK's oil industry body said on Thursday, threatening the sector with further closures and reduced national fuel supplies. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Zaida Espana; Editing by Alison Birrane)