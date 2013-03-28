* Lindt, Riegelein fighting case since 2000
ZURICH, March 28 Swiss premium chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli has lost a court battle to
protect its gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies from imitation by a
German rival.
Lindt, which traces its origins to a Zurich confectionery
shop set up in the 1840s, has been fighting German chocolate
maker Confiserie Riegelein since 2000 to try to stop it
producing similar chocolate bunnies.
But Germany's Federal Court of Justice rejected a final
appeal by Lindt & Spruengli on Thursday.
"We are very glad that this case has found a happy ending
for us after some 12 years," Peter Riegelein, head of the
family-owned German business, said in a statement.
"The sitting gold-wrapped bunny has been a firm part of our
offering for at least a half century," he said. "Now it is
finally clear that it can stay as it is."
Lindt will respect the decision even though it does not
share the court's judicial interpretation, a spokeswoman said.
"Lindt & Spruengli invests substantial amounts into
advertising and promotion to further increase the degree of
brand awareness," she said. "We will continue to defend our
Lindt gold bunny in the future whenever necessary."
Last year, the European Union Court of Justice (ECJ) upheld
a decision of the EU trademarks agency OHIM, which rejected
Lindt's application for a trademark of its sitting bunny shapes
wrapped in gold foil with a red ribbon bow tie.
Earlier last year, however, an Austrian court ruled that
family-owned rival Hauswirth could no longer produce Easter
bunnies that look like those made by Lindt.
