(Adds further details)

* Lindt posts 2011 sales of 2.49 bln Sfr, just beats poll

* Organic growth of 6 pct vs forecast for 6.9 pct growth

* Sees good FY oper profit, margin increase upper end of guidance

ZURICH, Jan 16 Lindt & Spruengli's 2011 organic sales growth missed expectations as demand for its products slowed considerably in debt crisis-shaken Southern Europe.

The firm, famous for its gold-wrapped chocolate bunnies, had full-year sales of 2.49 billion Swiss francs, compared with a Reuters estimate of 2.465 billion.

But it posted a rise in organic sales of 6 percent, short of expectations for a 6.9 percent rise and at the lower end of its own forecast for a 6-8 percent increase.

"The group expects good operating profit with a margin increase at the upper end of the 20 to 40 basis points range announced last March," Lindt said.

The company said the launch of its Christmas chocolate bear, an attempt to match the success of its Easter bunny, went well but demand in Italy, Spain and Australia slowed considerably.

"This is to be ascribed partly to the economic background and partly to the extremely high temperatures in spring as well as late autumn," the company said.

Christmas sales are in the spotlight as markets fear shoppers might have been tight-fisted due to the roiling euro zone crisis and slowing global growth.

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said in November it expected growth in the chocolate confectionery market to slow next year. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)