BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
ZURICH Aug 18 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last year.
Net profit rose to 65 million Swiss francs ($66.39 million), above a 57.8 million franc estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal company.
It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales growth this year and said it would once again target a 20-40 basis point improvement in its earnings before interest and tax margin after the integration of Russell Stover is completed.
($1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.