ZURICH, Sept 23 The Lindt teddy saw off a legal
challenge from gummy bear maker Haribo on Wednesday as a German
court dismissed a claim that the gold-clad, red-bowed chocolate
bears violated a trademark held by the rival confectionary
maker.
Germany's Federal Court of Justice dismissed a claim that
the Lindt teddy was in violation of Haribo's "Gold Bear" logo,
colourfully depicted on packaging with images of a golden bear
wearing a red ribbon.
The ruling means Switzerland's Lindt & Spruengli
can continue to sell the chocolate bears that it introduced in
2011.
Rather than copying Haribo's Gold Bear, Lindt said its
chocolate teddies drew on the styling of the golden bunnies
which are among the company's best-known products.
The chocolate maker heavily promotes the bunnies, even
setting up life-sized golden bunny statues outside its factory
by Lake Zurich and shuttling around gold-painted, red-striped
Smart cars decorated with golden ears around Easter time.
The German court said that terms such as "teddy", "chocolate
bear" or "chocolate teddy" could be applied to the product just
as well as "gold bear."
"It's not sufficient that the trademarked word is just one
of several obvious names to describe the product form," the
court said in a statement.
For the claim to be granted without meeting stricter
criteria would open up the danger of "product design
monopolisation" in the arena of three-dimensional product forms,
it said in a release.
The decision marks the second courtroom rejection this month
of a company's efforts to limit competitors' use of
three-dimensional product forms.
The European Court of Justice last week rejected Nestle's
request to trademark the shape of its four-fingered
KitKar bar in Britain.
