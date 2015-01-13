ZURICH Jan 13 Switzerland's Lindt & Spruengli confirmed its operating profit margin target for 2014 after underlying sales rose almost 10 percent last year as market share gains boosted volumes.

The environment was difficult for chocolate makers in 2014 when record-high cocoa prices forced many to hike prices, but Lindt has fared better than rivals thanks to its fast expansion in North America and its focus on premium products.

"Excluding the acquisition of Russell Stover/Whitman's, the Lindt & Spruengli Group expects to improve the EBIT margin in 2014 against the previous year within the range of the medium-term target of 20 to 40 basis points," the chocolate maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Including the Russell Stover acquisition consolidated from September, sales at the company based in Kilchberg on Lake Zurich rose 17.4 percent to 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.34 billion) last year. Excluding the acquired activities, organic growth stood at 9.8 percent. ($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)