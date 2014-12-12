BRIEF-Steve Madden Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Friday it had completed its share buyback programme launched in November last year.
The total buyback volume amounted to 54.56 million Swiss francs ($56.66 million), and 23 registered shares and 12,730 participation certificates were bought back, the company said in a statement.
The company's next ordinary general meeting in April will decide on a capital reduction through the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Lindt & Spruengli said.
($1 = 0.9629 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
