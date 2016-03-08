ZURICH, March 8 Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it was sweetening its dividend after 2015 net income rose 11 percent to 381 million Swiss francs ($383.84 million), beating expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Analysts had forecast income of 365 million francs.

The Swiss company proposed on Tuesday increasing its dividend by 10.3 percent to 800 Swiss francs per registered share, above the 790 francs forecast by analysts, and 80 francs per participation certificate.

Lindt & Spruengli also confirmed its guidance for 2016 as well as for its long-term strategic growth and sales targets. ($1 = 0.9926 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)