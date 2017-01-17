ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt &
Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market
in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it
said on Tuesday.
Overall sales grew 6.8 percent to 3.90 billion Swiss francs
($3.87 billion) in 2016, in line with the average estimate of
3.89 billion francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Organic
sales grew 6.0 percent, within its target range of 6 to 8
percent.
"The group's operating margin is expected to increase within
the strategic target range. There will be a disproportionate
increase in net profit due to a lower tax rate," it said in its
outlook.
($1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)