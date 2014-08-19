ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales and profitability target after net profit rose 14 percent in the first half, helped by strong volume growth and price hikes.

Net profit climbed to 55.8 million Swiss francs ($61.56 million dollar), just below a 58.1 million estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the company that generates most of its sales ahead of Christmas.

It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales growth this year and a 20-40 basis point improvement in the earnings before interest and tax margin this year, excluding the contribution to sales and income of the newly acquired American-based Russell Stover business.

The maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold-foil wrapped Easter bunnies said last month that underlying sales rose 9.2 percent in the six months to June. (1 US dollar = 0.9065 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)