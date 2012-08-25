ZURICH Aug 25 Lindt & Spruengli
can source cocoa from a variety of places around the
world if one country's yield suffers due to rainfall, the
gourmet chocolate maker's chief executive said.
Ernst Tanner, at Lindt since 1993, also told the newspaper
Le Temps on Saturday that acquisitions were not imminent.
"Those that we'd like to buy aren't for sale and those that
are for sale we don't want," he said.
Prolonged dry weather and heavy rains that followed, coupled
with pest attacks, have curbed cocoa output this year in most of
Africa's West coast countries, including in Ivory Coast and
Ghana, the world two top producers.
Although Tanner said Lind gets about 50 percent of its cocoa
beans from Ghana, bad weather there was not a big problem
because the firm could buy cocoa in countries such as Ecuador or
Madagascar.
"We can also turn towards producers in Indonesia and thus
offset the effects of bad weather in Ghana," Tanner said.
In response to a question about where Lindt may look for a
successor when Tanner retires, the CEO said he would prefer a
replacement from inside the company.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Nick Macfie)