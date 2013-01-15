ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss premium chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli shrugged off the euro zone crisis to
post 2012 organic sales growth in line with its long-term
target.
The maker of Lindor pralines and gold foil-wrapped Easter
bunnies said on Tuesday full year sales rose 7.3 percent to 2.67
billion Swiss francs ($2.91 billion).
It posted organic growth of 6.8 percent in local currencies.
Lindt, which traces its origins to a Zurich confectionery
shop in the 1840s said it won new market share in practically
every country and category.
($1 = 0.9172 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)