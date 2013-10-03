BRIEF-Story-I announces signing of three new school groups based in Jakarta
* Announce signing of three new school groups based in jakarta during march quarter
ZURICH Oct 3 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Thursday it planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its share capital and participation certificates.
It plans to start the buyback, which is worth 450 million Swiss francs ($500 million) based on Thursday's closing price, will start at the end of October.
Lindt said it will continue to pursue its dividend policy. ($1 = 0.9000 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Edward Taylor.)
* China Oil & Gas-issuance Of US$350,000,000 4.625 pct Senior Notes Due 2022