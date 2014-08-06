(Corrects second paragraph to clarify that venture has not yet
been established)
TOKYO Aug 6 Line Corp said on Wednesday that it
is investing 10 billion yen ($97.5 million) in a new mobile game
development fund, as the Japan-based social messaging service
firm seeks to bolster its gaming sector and expand its overseas
business.
The company said it will establish Line Ventures to run the
new gaming fund LINE GAME Global Gateway. The new fund will
allow Japanese mobile game developers to receive financial
assistance in developing mobile games.
Line's corporate parent is South Korean online portal
operator Naver Corp.
(1 US dollar = 102.5600 yen)
(Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)