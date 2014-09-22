SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean internet portal
operator Naver Corp said on Monday that its
messaging app operator subsidiary Line Corp will
not complete an initial public offering (IPO) this year.
Naver, in a regulatory filing, reiterated that Line is still
considering whether to seek a single listing in Japan or in the
United States. Line could also seek a dual listing in both
countries, Naver said, without elaborating further on Line's
plans.
"While Line's management has been considering an IPO as one
of the options for future growth, Line is a service that is
currently showing rapid and healthy growth," a Naver spokesman
told Reuters.
"Line's management has determined that now is not the
optimal timing for the initial public offering," he added
without elaborating further.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)