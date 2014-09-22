* Line still considering listing in Japan, U.S., or both
* Now is not "optimal timing" for listing - spokesman
* Slower decision-making time as public firm a factor -
source
* Line could be valued at up to $20 bln -source
(Updates with comments, background, details)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Sept 22 Japanese messaging app operator
Line Corp will not list this year, its parent Naver
Corp said on Monday, having been readying a
much-anticipated flotation that a source said could value it at
up to $20 billion.
South Korea's Naver said the operator of the Line app, first
developed to overcome communication problems in Japan after the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, is still considering whether
to seek a listing, either in Japan, the United States, or both,
but gave no details on possible timing.
A banking source told Reuters in July that Line would likely
list in November.
The decision to hold back follows the record-breaking $25
billion listing by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, although a successful Alibaba listing had
been expected to help smooth the way for an offering by Line.
"Line's management has determined that now is not the
optimal timing for the initial public offering (IPO)," a Naver
spokesman told Reuters, noting that Line is profitable and that
Naver has the financial capacity to support Line's growth.
A Line IPO would be the first by a major chat app operator.
Naver said in July that Line had applied to list in Tokyo
and a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday that the firm has also applied for a New York listing. A
banking source previously told Reuters that Line could be valued
at up to $20 billion.
"I think Naver may have believed that Line might not be able
to get the best price from an IPO at this point," said HDC Asset
Management fund manager Park Jung-hoon, adding that Naver shares
may drop on Tuesday given market expectations for a 2014
listing.
MONTHLY USERS
Park noted that Naver has yet to provide data on Line's
monthly active users (MAU), the key metric for messaging app
companies, suggesting management may want to build up its user
base to get the kind of valuation it wants.
"Rather than going public when Line's MAU numbers may not be
received favourably by the market, it may make sense to get
pre-IPO type investment from companies like Alibaba and expand
to new businesses," he said.
A second person with direct knowledge of the matter, who did
not want to be identified, told Reuters the decision not to
proceed with an IPO this year also factored in the likelihood
that Line's decision-making may be slowed once it goes public.
Line needs to raise money to expand beyond its Japanese
stronghold and challenge deep-pocketed messaging services such
as Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd's
WeChat, popular in the world's No.2 economy, and Facebook Inc's
WhatsApp, analysts have said.
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan,
said the Tokyo market, which will be closed for a holiday on
Tuesday, may also reflect disappointment.
"The market has been moving on the assumption of a listing
this year, so this will likely be a negative factor for related
shares," he said.
(Additional reporting by Daiki Iga and Yoshiyasu Shida in
Tokyo; Editing by Tony Munroe and David Holmes)