TOKYO Oct 9 The CEO of Japanese messaging app
operator Line Corp said on Thursday that growing the company's
current business is more important now than conducting an
initial public offering.
"Rather than listing, it's important to grow our current
business," Chief Executive Akira Morikawa told a news
conference. "For now, we want to challenge new things, and
eventually consider an IPO."
Line's parent company, South Korea-based Naver Corp
, said last month that it had decided to hold off on
an IPO for Line this year on the belief that the unit could
command a better valuation by further building its revenue and
profit.
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)