TOKYO, June 28 Japanese messaging app operator
Line Corp has set a tentative price range of 2,700 yen to 3,200
yen ($26 to $32) a share for an initial public offering (IPO) in
Tokyo, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified
source.
The range compared with the 2,800 yen reference price Line
announced earlier this month.
At the top of the range reported by Dow Jones, Line would
raise up to 112 billion yen ($1.1 billion) from the sale of 35
million new shares.
The company plans to list in Tokyo on July 15. It also plans
to list in New York a day earlier.
Line on Monday delayed the announcement of the price range
until Tuesday after 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT). It said it
needed to assess how equity markets in New York and London
performed following Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
($1 = 101.9900 yen)
(Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)