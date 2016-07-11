German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, July 11 Line Corp set the price for its initial public offering at the top of its marketing range, raising up to $1.3 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, reflecting robust appetite for the Japanese messaging app firm.
The company set the IPO price at 3,300 yen per share, compared with its book-building range of 2,900-3,300 yen. It had initially set the range at 2,700-3,200 yen but bumped it up last week. Including an overallotment arrangement, Line will sell up to 132.8 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of shares.
Line, owned by South Korea's Naver Corp, plans to list in New York on July 14 and in Tokyo the following day. ($1 = 100.8100 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Emi Emoto; Editing by Stephen Coates)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.