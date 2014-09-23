(Adds graphic link)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Sept 23 Naver Corp held off
on an IPO for its Line Corp unit on the belief that the
messaging app operator can command a better valuation by further
building its revenue and profit, Naver's chief financial officer
told Reuters on Tuesday.
South Korea-based Naver said on Monday that it does not plan
an initial public offering for Line this year,
dashing market expectations for a deal that one banking source
has said could value Japan-based Line at $10 billion-$20
billion.
Hwang In-joon, Naver's CFO, also said that while Naver is
open to strategic alliances or investments for Line, there are
no such discussions ongoing and he does not consider such
tie-ups to be crucial for Line for now.
"Market conditions on their own don't look bad, but the real
question is whether now is the right time for us to step
forward," he said. "And we ultimately decided that it's better
to further build up the business than what it is this year."
Preparations for a Line IPO continue, he said.
A banking source told Reuters in July that Line would likely
list in November. A Line IPO would be the first by a major chat
app operator.
Naver said on Monday that the operator of the Line app,
first developed to overcome downed communications in Japan after
the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, is still considering
whether to seek a listing, either in Japan, the United States,
or both, but gave no details on possible timing.
The decision to hold back on an IPO followed the
record-breaking $25 billion listing by Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. A successful Alibaba IPO had
been expected to help smooth the way for an offering by Line.
The decision also led to speculation that Naver may be
seeking a strategic investment from a company, Alibaba in
particular, for Line to further bolster the company's value
before an offering.
Alibaba declined to comment on Tuesday.
Hwang said he did not believe that Alibaba's massive listing
had sapped investor demand for tech shares.
"Alibaba's IPO has provided momentum for the valuation of IT
stocks right now," he said in a phone interview.
VALUATION QUEST
Line's second-quarter revenue expanded by more than half on
an annual basis, fuelled by growth outside its home market, to
183.2 billion won ($176 million). That was a 26 percent increase
from the first quarter.
Naver had 918 billion won in cash and cash equivalent at the
end of June.
"If there is a need, Line can borrow funds. Unless Line does
some extraordinarily large marketing or decides to go the M&A
route, what they have already is enough," said Korea Investment
analyst Hong Jong-gil.
Line does not break out monthly active users (MAUs), the key
metric for chat app operators, but said in late July that it had
490 million total users.
Brokerage HMC Investment & Securities estimated on July 17
that each of Line's monthly active users would have a market
value of 92,810 won ($89). It estimated that Line had 230
million monthly active users, which would put its market value
at about 21.3 trillion won.
By comparison, social media giant Facebook Inc paid
$42 per monthly active user when it bought chat service WhatsApp
in February.
Line is expected eventually to raise funds to boost growth
outside Japan and compete with rivals such as WhatsApp and
Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat, the dominant chat app
in China.
Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc had
been tapped to manage Line's IPO, a source has said previously.
(1 US dollar = 1,039.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan
Woo)