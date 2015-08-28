* Line IPO documents under review in U.S. and Japan- Naver
CFO
* Line Q2 revenue shrank after at least three quarters of
growth
* Line IPO delayed last year to build up revenue, profit
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Aug 28 South Korea's largest web portal
operator Naver Corp won't decide on when to IPO its
messenger app service unit Line Corp until its
earnings and market conditions improve, Naver's CFO said on
Friday.
Hwang's comments were in answer to questions prompted by a
Wall Street Journal report on Thursday that said that
Japan-based Line had scrapped its plans for an initial public
offering (IPO).
Documents for Line's IPO continue to be under review by
authorities in both the United States and Japan, CFO Hwang
In-joon told Reuters, but said markets were currently too
volatile to give a timetable for the listing.
"When choosing when to go to market, we need to consider
whether we'll take our second quarter performance results with
us, or third quarter or fourth quarter results. Our results in
the second quarter were not that great," Hwang said.
Naver Corp reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter
profit in July, weighed in part by lower revenues at Line Corp
due to falling advertising sales.
Line, which operates the No.1 chat app in Japan, Taiwan and
Thailand by number of users, reported second-quarter revenue of
27.8 billion yen, down from 28.1 billion yen the previous
quarter, after at least three straight quarters of revenue
growth.
Naver decided not to list the unit last year, on the belief
that Line could command a better valuation by further building
its revenue and profit.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)