TOKYO Oct 26 Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp said on Wednesday it had swung to a net profit of 5.3 billion yen ($50.8 million) for the first nine months of the year.

It booked a net loss of 7.6 billion yen during the same period last year.

Line, which raised $1.3 billion in the world's biggest tech IPO this year, has marketed itself as delivering value and steady returns rather than explosive growth. It says it is in a strong position to make money in its four core markets - Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Line, which is listed in both Tokyo and New York, is controlled by South Korea's Naver Corp.

