TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Line Corp, reporting earnings for the first time since listing, said net profit was 2.56 billion yen ($24.3 million) for the first half of the year.

The messaging app operator posted a net loss of 5.29 billion yen a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to 67.3 billion yen compared with the first six months of 2015. ($1 = 105.5900 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)