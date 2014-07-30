SEOUL, July 31 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and SoftBank Corp are in talks to invest
in or enter a partnership with Japan-based messenger app Line
Corp, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported.
However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation
told Reuters that Line's parent company, South Korea-based Naver
Corp, was not considering a stake sale to either of
the two.
The newspaper, citing an unnamed high-ranking source in
Naver, said Softbank and Alibaba each hope to acquire about a 30
percent stake in Line.
A Naver spokesman told Reuters that it would address the
matter during its earnings conference call later on Thursday
morning and declined to elaborate.
Line in February denied a media report that it was in talks
to sell a stake to SoftBank.
Line is considering an IPO in Tokyo and the United States.
Japan-based SoftBank and China-based Alibaba could not
immediately be reached by email before business hours on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Richard Pullin)