TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Line Corp, creator of the
fast growing social messaging app Line, may choose an overseas
exchange for an expected IPO next year, banking sources with
knowledge of the matter said, within months of a high profile
listing by Twitter.
One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said the offering could value Line, a subsidiary of South
Korea's Naver Corp, at around $10 billion.
The Line app was developed by employees at Naver's Japanese
subsidiary who were forced to turn to the Internet to contact
each other after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March
2011 that disrupted phone lines across the country.
Line is considering listing its shares either in Tokyo or in
New York or Hong Kong, the sources told Reuters on Friday,
adding that a dual listing was also a possibility.
Listing overseas is seen as offering better access to
venture capital and as a way to boost its global name
recognition, the sources said.
"They need to be compared with global competitors such as
Facebook and Twitter, not small domestic companies," said one of
the sources, explaining the merit of listing outside Japan.
"It is getting saturated here in Japan, so they must be
thinking of going abroad."
An offering from Line, with 270 million users of which 80
percent are outside Japan, would follow a high-profile IPO by
competing social network Twitter, which is preparing for an IPO
by the end of the year that values it at $11 billion. China's
biggest online retailer Alibaba is also weighing where to list
its shares.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Friday that Line would
raise 800 billion to 1 trillion yen ($8.2-10.3 billion) on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Line CEO Akira Morikawa had told Reuters last month that an
IPO was being viewed as an option to expand the business but
that nothing concrete had been decided. The company echoed that
sentiment in a statement responding to the Nikkei report.
Naver Corp told Reuters that it was open to possibilities
but was not discussing an IPO at present. Naver will have the
final say on an IPO.
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY
Line, which makes the bulk of its sales from online games
and oversized emoticons, or "stickers", made 12.8 billion yen
($132 million) in revenue in the April-to-June quarter, more
than four times the previous year and up 45.3 percent on the
previous quarter.
While Line does not disclose its profit or loss figures, one
of the banking sources said one analyst estimate puts the
company's annual net profit at $200 million in 2015. Applying a
price-to-earnings ratio of 50 to that projection would justify
valuing the entire company at $10 billion, the source said.
Line is considering taking itself public next year while its
earnings are still growing rapidly, the source said: "With tech
companies like this you have to act quickly and the company is
aware of its window."
Morikawa has said he aims to make the social messaging
service, which also offers free SMS, voice calls and games, the
world's biggest communication platform.
That would put it in competition with Facebook Inc,
which currently has more than 1.1 billion registered users, and
Twitter, which says it has 230 million active users.
Line has grown rapidly since its inception in June 2011 and
now competes with U.S. smartphone app WhatsApp for market share
in countries such as Spain, where it has 15 million users, and
Thailand, where it claims 18 million.
As much of Line's growth has been driven by aggressive
marketing, including star-studded television commercials,
analysts have said that it would need to raise capital to crack
the U.S. market, where the cost of TV advertising is very high.