Sept 17 Linedata Services SA :

* Says H1 net profit is 7.7 million euros versus 7.3 million euros in H1 2013

* Says H1 revenue is 76.4 million euros versus 77.8 million euros in H1 2013

* Says H1 EBITDA is 17.7 million euros versus 18.8 million euros in H1 2013

* Sees FY 2014 revenue close to FY 2013 revenue

* Sees slight decrease in FY EBITDA margin compared to FY 2013