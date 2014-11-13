Nov 13 Lingotes Especiales Sa :

* Reports 9-month revenue up at 46.9 million euros versus 45.6 million euros last year

* 9-month net income before tax up at 3.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros last year

* 9-month EBITDA up at 6.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1xSaNeU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)