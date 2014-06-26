BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics reports proposed public offering of common stock
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 26 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its partly owned unit Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff gets regulatory approval to list in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pE624H
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting