InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Lingyun Industrial Corp Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L23oPB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.