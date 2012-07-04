HONG KONG, July 5 Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday its chief executive officer Zhang Zhiyong has stepped down with effect from July 4.

The company said founder Li Ning and executive vice chairman Jin-Goon Kim will lead the firm during the search for a new CEO. It gave no details on Zhang's departure.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)