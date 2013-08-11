HONG KONG Aug 12 Li Ning Co Ltd, China's best known sportswear firm backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected first-half loss compared with a small profit in the same period a year ago as it was working to clean up inventory and restructure its operations.

The company, competing with larger domestic rival ANTA Sports Products as well as Adidas and Nike , said its loss totaled 184.2 million yuan ($30.08 million) for the January-June period, compared to a 44.3 million yuan profit in the same period a year ago.

The result beat an average forecast of a 241 million yuan loss by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

China's home-grown sportswear industry is showing signs of recovery after nearly two years of massive oversupply, and industry watchers are betting ANTA Sports will be first out of the blocks. ($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, editing by G Crosse)