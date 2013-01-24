Waymo working on self-driving trucks
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
HONG KONG Jan 25 Struggling Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to issue convertible securitites worth up to HK$1.87 billion ($241 million), seeking capital for its restructuring plan.
Li Ning also said in its filing that investors Singapore sovereign fund GIC, U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Viva China Holdings Ltd had given their "irrevocable undertakings" to the company.
Trading in Li Ning shares will resume on Friday.
($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong dollars)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.