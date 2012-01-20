HONG KONG Jan 20 Chinese sportswear brand
Li Ning Co Ltd said it planned to issue convertible
bonds totalling around 750 million yuan ($115 million) to
private equity firm TPG and GIC Investor, with trading in its
shares set to resume on Friday.
The bonds will have an interest rate of 4 percent per annum
and will be due five years after the issue, convertible at an
initial price of HK$7.74 a share, the firm said in an exchange
filing late Thursday.
Li Ning's shares were suspended on Wednesday, pending the
announcement. Trade will resume at 0100 GMT on Friday, the
announcement said.
On Tuesday, its shares closed down over 2 percent at
HK$6.72.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)