HONG KONG Nov 22 Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it has recorded flat growth in the value of orders for delivery in the second quarter of 2012, while order value for the first half grew at low single-digit percentage year on year.

Li Ning said the average retail selling price and order volume for garments declined by a low single-digit percentage for the second quarter, while the average retail selling price for footwear grew by a mid single-digit percentage and order volume expanded by a high single-digit percentage.

"We envisage the competitive landscape of the sporting goods industry to remain challenging next year, and the pressure to lower inventory levels continues to be high," Chief Executive Zhang Zhi Yong said in a statement.

Shares of Chinese sportswear brands have been under pressure after top local player ANTA Sports Products Ltd issued a bleak earnings forecast, deepening concern about the outlook for the highly competitive industry.

In October, Credit Suisse downgraded the Chinese sportswear sector to underweight from market weight, citing declining industry profitability following excessive expansion over the past five years, a lack of product innovation, rising costs and loose control over distributors.