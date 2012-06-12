HONG KONG, June 12 Private equity-backed Chinese
sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd warned of a
"substantial decline" in profit for 2012 due to weaker sales and
higher marketing costs, knocking its shares to a 6-1/2 year low.
The warning is the latest blow for China's domestic retail
brands, which are facing challenges including high inventory,
rising costs and competition from foreign brands such as Nike
and Adidas.
"Investors are likely to lose confidence in the company due
to its unclear market position and intensifying competition from
local and foreign brands," said Conita Hung, head of equity
research at Delta Asia Financial.
Shares in Li Ning, backed by TPG Capital and
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, fell as much as 7
percent to their lowest level since January 2006. The drop took
its loss for the year to 13 percent, against a 1.8 percent gain
for the benchmark Hang Seng Index
"A further slide in the stock is unlikely as investors who
wanted to unload their shares have already done so," said Alfred
Chan, a chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, Li Ning
said trade fairs for 2012 had been completed and new product
trade fair orders for the full year would show a high single
digit percentage fall on last year.
For the fourth-quarter, trade fair results showed total
orders by value would fall by the high teens in percentage terms
year-on-year. This included a fall of over 20 percent for
apparel products, it said, noting that trade fair results do not
reflect all of the group's revenue.
"Competition within the sporting goods industry has
intensified, discount promoting efforts have further increased
and the pressure of inventory clearance at the retail level
remains strong," the company said.
Li Ning said it also faced a "substantial" increase in brand
marketing and promotion expenses after it signed a five-year
agreement to be the equipment sponsor for the Chinese Basketball
Association through to 2016/2017.
Earnings would also be hurt by a previously announced
impairment loss of intangible assets on the Lotto brand
licensing business, and other factors, such as interest payable
in relation to convertible bonds.
"During this year and next year, the group will strive to
clear out inventory at the retail level, streamline the retail
store network, control the pace of new store openings, close
down inefficient stores and improve retail efficiency," Li Ning
said in the statement.
Basketball had become one of the most popular sports leagues
in China and it planned to launch more high-quality products for
the sport and leverage sales off its relationship with the
sports governing body.
Li Ning in March posted a 65 percent fall in 2011 profit to
386 million yuan ($60.5 million).
($1 = 6.3765 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)