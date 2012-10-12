HONG KONG Oct 12 China's best-known local
sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, said its chief
financial officer has resigned, the latest deparure from senior
management as the company grapples with a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
Li Ning, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S.
private equity fund TPG Capital, said CFO Chong Yik Kay will
step down from Nov. 1, but will remain an adviser to the
company.
The news comes three months after the company, whose share
price has dropped by more than half since March, named Olympic
gymnast Li Ning and TPG managing director Kim Jin-Goon to lead
the company after then-CEO Zhang Zhiyong quit.
Li Ning, which competes with the local Anta Sports brand
as well as Adidas and <Nike NKE.N>, is in
talks with potential candidates to fill the post, it said in a
statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
For the statement please click here
In August, Li Ning posted an 85 percent slide in first-half
net profit as unsold inventories piled up. Marketing costs rose
and it warned full-year revenue would fall, and said it may post
a loss.
Li Ning, like many local sportswear groups, is cutting back
on new store openings after an expansion blitz that followed the
2008 Beijing Olympics.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)