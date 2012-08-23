HONG KONG Aug 23 Shares of China's best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, fell 2.9 percent t o their lowest opening level in two weeks on Thursday after it reported surprisingly weak earnings and warned it could post a loss for the full year.

The stock was set to open at HK$ 4.30 , the l owest open since A ugust 9. The benchamark Hang Seng Index was fixed to open up 0.2 percent.

The slide came a day after Li Ning, which is backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG, posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit as inventories piled up and marketing costs rose. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)