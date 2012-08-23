HONG KONG Aug 23 Shares of China's best-known
local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, fell 2.9
percent t o their lowest opening level in two weeks on Thursday
after it reported surprisingly weak earnings and warned it could
post a loss for the full year.
The stock was set to open at HK$ 4.30 , the l owest open since
A ugust 9. The benchamark Hang Seng Index was fixed to
open up 0.2 percent.
The slide came a day after Li Ning, which is backed by
Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG,
posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit as
inventories piled up and marketing costs rose.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)