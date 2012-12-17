BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
HONG KONG Dec 17 Shares of Li Ning Co Ltd , China's best-known local sportswear group, fell 2.3 percent on Monday after the company warned of substantial loss for 2012 as the retailer seeks to revamp its sales channels.
The company, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital, said it planned to book a charge of up to $288 million and that will contribute to the loss for the year ending December 2012.
Li Ning shares were indicated to open at HK$4.78, down 2.3 percent compared to a 0.1 percent fall on the Hang Seng Index .
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.