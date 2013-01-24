BRIEF-Fujian Anjoy Foods to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.247 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG Jan 24 Trading in shares of China's home-grown sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd was suspended on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Trading in shares of sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by Li Ning's founder, was also halted, according to the Hong Kong bourse.
On Wednesday, Li Ning's stock tumbled 5.3 percent after a Hong Kong media report said the sector still faced inventory issues.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.247 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)