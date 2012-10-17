* Buyer Viva plans 5-into-one share consolidation
* Li Ning says deal will not affect business strategy
* Viva's shares down nearly 37 pct this year
HONG KONG, Oct 17 The founder of Li Ning Co Ltd
is selling a 25 percent stake in China's best-known
sportswear group to his talent management firm Viva China
Holdings Ltd for HK$1.36 billion ($175 million), as
the sports sector grapples with an economic slowdown and fierce
competition.
Viva China is controlled by Olympic gymnast Li Ning, the
founder and chairman of the company that bears his name and
which is backed by U.S. private equity group TPG Capital and
Singapore sovereign fund GIC.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Viva said it would buy
266.37 million Li Ning shares, or a 25.23 percent stake, from
Victory Mind Assets Ltd and Dragon City Management (PTC) Ltd,
which are controlled by Li Ning and his brother, Li Chun.
Viva did not hold any Li Ning shares prior to the deal.
"The transaction is not expected to result in any change to
the business strategies, management and day-to-day operation of
the group," Hong Kong-listed Li Ning said in a statement.
Viva said the purchase was aimed at expanding its business
scope in China in the sports sector and it would enable the two
companies to explore strategic development opportunities in
sports advertising and sponsorship.
The Hong Kong-based company said it would settle the deal
through the issue of new shares after consolidating 5 existing
shares into one. Trading in shares of both companies will resume
on Wednesday.
Shares of Viva, which has a market value of $160 million,
are down nearly 37 percent so far this year.
Li Ning, which competes with local brand Anta Sports
as well as Adidas and Nike,
announced last week a partnership deal with NBA All-Star Dwyane
Tyrone Wade to promote and develop basketball in China.
Last Friday, Li Ning said its chief financial officer, Chong
Yik Kay, had resigned, marking the latest departure from senior
management as the company grapples with a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
That news came three months after the company, whose share
price has dropped by more than half since March, named Li Ning
and TPG managing director Kim Jin-Goon to lead the company after
then-CEO Zhang Zhiyong quit.
In August, Li Ning posted an 85 percent slide in first-half
net profit as unsold inventories piled up. Marketing costs rose
and it warned full-year revenue would fall, and said it may post
a loss.